Uniplus brings global universities to Dubai for Scholarship Fair 2026

Uniplus Education, a trusted university admissions expert since 1999, is proud to announce the Scholarship Fair, set to take place on Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 3pm to 8pm at the Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Dubai.

The event will bring together top universities and institutions from Australia, US, UK, UAE, Canada, New Zealand, and Europe, offering students a unique opportunity to explore international education pathways all in one place.

Attendees will benefit from on-the-spot scholarships and admission offers, personalised counselling sessions, and direct interaction with university representatives. The fair is designed to simplify the application process and provide students with immediate clarity on their academic future. Top students who are holders of prestigious scholarships will also be present to guide future students. Amal Zen Aldeen from 4-Teen Coaching will be there to guide students on life skills.

Key university participants from the UAE include Birmingham, Heriot-Watt, AUE, AURAK, Amity, De Montfort University, Murdoch, among others. International universities include Queen’s University Belfast, La Trobe, Newcastle from Australia, Queen’s University Canada, GUS Medical Schools, Western Atlantic University School of Medicine, and pathway providers for universities including the University of Sydney, Leeds, Sheffield, Glasgow, University of Alberta, Victoria University in Canada, Arizona State University, University of Chicago, Durham, Cardiff, Queen Mary, Exeter, Eynesbury College at the University of Adelaide, and more.

Uniplus will also host the Uniplus Awards, recognising and celebrating top-ranking CBSE students for their exceptional academic achievements and dedication.

Led by Ravi Chand, director at Uniplus, who has over 25 years of experience, the Scholarship Fair 2026 offers students and parents a valuable opportunity to gain expert guidance on studying abroad and securing scholarships.

Students and parents are invited to attend and explore on-the-spot admissions, scholarships, and expert guidance. Registration is now open via the official link or QR code provided by Uniplus.