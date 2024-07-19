Union Coop’s Silicon Oasis Centre is a premier family shopping destination

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 9:47 AM

Designed with a modern and sophisticated urban character in Dubai’s Silicon Oasis area, it serves surrounding areas, housing more than 26 commercial stores, a mosque accommodating up to 1,100 worshippers, as well as various activities, entertainment venues, and family shopping outlets, including restaurants featuring local and international brands.

He emphasized that the Silicon Oasis Centre adds significant value to Union Coop’s business portfolio due to its interactive attractions catering to families and diverse community segments. The centre is designed as per global standards that keep pace with developments in the retail sector, aligning with Union Coop’s customer-centric goals to provide high-quality services. Dr Al Bastaki noted that the centre includes an external mosque with a capacity of 600 worshippers in the main prayer hall and 500 in the courtyard.

He added that Union Coop recently inaugurated its Hypermarket branch within the Silicon Oasis Center, achieving a qualitative leap in meeting the needs of all categories due to its strategic location. The new branch features diverse product segments with spacious areas and offers monthly and weekly promotions with discounts of up to 60%, consistent with other Union Coop branches. These offers encompass a variety of products to delight consumers. Dr. Al Bastaki highlighted Union Coop’s commitment to managing several aspects of the branch to provide distinctive service and shopping experiences for its customers and shoppers, including meat, cheese, fish, and bakery sections. The new branch also offers local and international brands of cosmetics, vegetables, fruits, and other goods.



The new center features a wide range of brands and restaurants where shoppers can enjoy their time, including salons, tailoring shops, cosmetics, gifts, perfumeries, cafes, sweets, electronics, gold shops, medical clinics and pharmacies providing necessary medical services.