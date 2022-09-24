Union Coop’s Aiman Othman honoured at World CIO 200 Summit

Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 9:00 AM

Aiman Othman, director of IT department at Union Coop, was awarded with the title of ‘Legend’ at the World CIO 200 Awards. He was honoured for his achievements as a leader in digital transformation in developing institutional excellence and his contribution to the development of Union Coop’s e-commerce platform.

Othman pointed out that the award is presented to the participating and winning entities in appreciation of their efforts in the field of smart development of its platforms, as the co-operative has achieved concrete goals through its application of the latest technological systems based on the knowledge of modern management and marketing, modern business transformation and constructive technical efforts towards dynamic e-shopping solutions.

Othman also added that Union Coop’s work in the retail sector is multi-faceted, especially with regards to consumers, pointing out that the co-operative is keen to deliver its smart and digital services to consumers.