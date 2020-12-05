Union Coop unveils Al Warqa City Mall as part of expansion plans

Union Coop, one of the largest consumer cooperatives in the UAE, recently opened its third shopping centre, Warqa City Mall.

This comes as a part of Union Coop’s endeavour to achieve one of its most important strategic goals — planned expansion and increasing outreach to serve the members of society and shareholders, as well as to contribute towards a unique shopping experience.

The mall adopts international level specifications that allow shoppers to enjoy a unique shopping experience while maintaining safety at the same time. The announcement was made at the inaugural ceremony in the presence of Khalid Humaid bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, alongside division and department directors, section managers and other dignitaries from Union Coop.

Al Falasi said: “Union Coop works as per the well-thought-out expansion plans that contribute towards a sustainable national economy. This is also in line with the directives of the wise leadership — of providing sustainable food resources in the country and to build a food security system as a top priority.

All these actions will help in improving the strategic commodity inventory stock up to 20 per cent.” This indicates that Union Coop is committed to providing goods and products at competitive prices, which is aimed at enhancing the happiness of the shoppers.

The centre consists of five floors, and 1,000 parking spots with stores, ranging from banks, money exchange, health centres and perfumes, to tailor shops, flower shops, optics, beauty salons, electronic game stores and many more.