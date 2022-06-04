Union Coop to phase out single-use plastic bags

Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 9:11 AM Last updated: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 9:33 AM

In line with the directives of the Executive Council of Dubai to implement initiatives aimed at preserving environmental sustainability and changing the behaviour of excessive plastic use, Union Coop has announced limiting single-use plastic bags from July.

Mohammed Berregad Al Falasi, admin affairs director, Union Coop, said: “Consumers do not have to worry about anything as Union Coop will offer them several options instead of single-use plastic bags, including cloth bags that can be used multiple times. The best part is that these are washable and recyclable.”

Al Falasi pointed out that the cooperative has developed a comprehensive strategy for the stages of implementing the initiative, starting with consumer awareness and even providing them with an alternative way to use plastic bags and place their purchases in them.