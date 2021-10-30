Union Coop signs MoU with Dubai Autism Center

Union Coop, the largest Consumer Cooperative in the UAE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Autism Center, which comes within its framework of corporate social responsibility initiatives by supporting local humanitarian and social institutions, programs and projects.

The memorandum was signed by Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, director of happiness and marketing department, on behalf of the CEO and from the Dubai Autism Center, Mohammad Amin Al Emadi, board member and director general of Dubai Autism Center, in the presence of officials from both the sides.

Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, director of happiness and marketing department, said: “Union Coop through this memorandum aims to provide financial support for a period of five years to the Dubai Autism Center to contribute to providing health and social services of international standards that suit the requirements and needs of our autistic children, and in a manner that enhances the appropriate environment for them to integrate within the society and develop their skills, as they are considered one of the important societal groups.

Union Coop always seeks to build strong joint relations with all community and service institutions in the country, as one of its priorities to effectively enhance the concepts of cooperation and community partnership that exist between different sectors,” he added.

Mohammad Amin Al Emadi, board member and director general of Dubai Autism Center, said: “We express our thanks and appreciation to Union Coop for their permanent support for the center’s efforts aimed at continuing to provide specialised services for children with autism in accordance with the best international standards.

We also commend their efforts in the field of corporate social responsibility and their permanent and acclaimed commitment to humanitarian and societal issues in the country.”