Union Coop reports 9.4% growth in total income to Dh1.86 billion in first nine months of 2026

Union Coop reported total income from operating activities of Dh1.86 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 9.4 per cent compared with Dh1.70 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. Net profit after tax rose by 7.3 per cent to Dh243.3 million, compared with Dh226.9 million a year earlier.

Retail sales increased by 6.7 per cent to Dh1.48 billion, while e-commerce sales grew by 40.6 per cent. Union Coop also reported its 13th consecutive quarter of growth.

Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, said: "Our nine-month results show growth in income and profitability, alongside increased sales through our branches and digital channels. Our priorities remain improving operational efficiency, managing resources effectively and maintaining competitive value for customers."

He added: "The increase in e-commerce sales reflects the growing contribution of digital channels to our business. We will continue to invest in these channels and develop our branch operations, while maintaining financial discipline and focusing on long-term shareholder returns."

For the third quarter of 2026, net profit increased by 30.7 per cent to Dh69.6 million, compared with Dh53.3 million in the same period of 2025. Total income from operating activities rose by 8.3 per cent to Dh587.6 million, while revenue from the sale of goods increased by 6.9 per cent to Dh509.7 million.

Nine-month profit before tax reached Dh268.6 million, compared with Dh250.8 million a year earlier. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to Dh0.14 from Dh0.13.

The financial results are based on Union Coop’s unaudited interim condensed financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2026.