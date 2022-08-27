Union Coop receives seven tonnes of domestic and imported meat daily

Dr Suhail al Bastaki, director — marketing and happiness at Union Coop stated that seven tonnes of fresh local and imported meat are supplied to the ‘butchery section’ in the various branches of the Union Coop in Dubai. The cooperative butchery is well known for providing all types of minced and chopped meat, burgers and sausages, and other types of grills such as mixed meat and chicken.

Dr Bastaki noted that 205 tonnes of fresh local and imported meat, including varieties of Australian, Indian, Pakistani, and Brazilian meat are supplied monthly. The demand for fresh meat has increased since the start of this year 2022, according to Dr Bastaki. He emphasised that the cooperative’s role extends beyond just providing high-quality products to include additional services like cutting, packaging, and grilling with strict adherence to health and safety standards and regulations.The cooperative’s butchery section is available in 19 branches of the Union Coop.