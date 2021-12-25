Union Coop receives Italian delegation

The two parties exchanged experiences during a discussion session organised by Union Coop at Al Warqa City Mall, which was followed by a guided tour inside the hypermarket.

Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, received an Italian delegation specialised in the retail trade sector, which included a group of heads of several Italian companies, specialised in general trade and independent entrepreneurs, with the aim of reviewing the global practices followed by the cooperative in the field of retail.

During the tour, the visiting delegation heard about the most important services that Union Coop provides to consumers, in the field of food retailing, delivery, customer happiness services, expansion strategies and digital solutions for retail.

The visiting delegation included heads and owners of companies and supermarkets in Italy such as Macfrut, Tr Turoni, Asprofruit, Jingold, ANBI and many others. The two parties exchanged experiences during a discussion session organised by Union Coop at Al Warqa City Mall, which was followed by a guided tour inside the hypermarket.