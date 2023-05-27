Union Coop receives and congratulates Shabab Al Ahli Club youth team

Union Coop congratulated the members of the club’s board of directors, the players, and the technical and administrative staff for the club’s achievement, as they were crowned champions after winning the ADNOC Pro League 2022– 2023 season and that too for the eighth time.
The ceremony was held at Union Coop’s headquarters in Al Warqa City Mall, Dubai, where the club was received by Eng Abdulla Mohammad Rafie Al Dallal, managing director, Union Coop, Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, happiness and marketing director, Union Coop and Mohammed Berregad Al Falasi, admin affairs director, Union Coop, along with several employees from both sides.
Expressing his admiration, Al Dallal praised the team’s performance during its matches in the professional league which was accompanied by strong will and determination, all of which made the achievement possible despite the cutthroat performance from all teams. He further stressed that the cooperative’s support for the club and the sponsorship as one of its primary marketing partners is an extension of its support for the sports sector in general.
