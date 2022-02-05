Union Coop opens two clinics with Prime Medical Center

The two clinics will be offering the treatment and preventive facilities, which adds a qualitative leap to the medical services provided by the cooperative to employees, due to its high potential in health services.

Union Coop, in cooperation with Prime Medical Center, has opened two medical clinics equipped with all necessary equipment to treat all diseases, located in the staff housing of Muhaisnah and Al Quoz. The clinics will be under the supervision of an experienced and efficient medical staff that includes specialised doctors, technicians and nurses to provide medical services and consultations to the cooperative employees.

Ahmad bin Kenaid Al Falasi, director, Human Resources and Emiratisation Department, Union Coop, said; “We have launched the two new medical centres for employees to facilitate their transportation process and to save time and effort to reach to the health centres.”

He also indicated that the clinics will provide treatment services in any case of emergency. “The two clinics will be offering the treatment and preventive facilities, which adds a qualitative leap to the medical services provided by the cooperative to employees, due to its high potential in health services.”

Speaking about the services of Prime Medical Center, Al Falasi added: “Prime Medical Center is considered one of the best health care providers of international standard treatments and preventive services. The new clinics are equipped with the latest systems that comply with the accreditation standards for health facilities.”

The cooperation is calling on all employees to take advantage of the services of the two health clinics and visit them if any medical treatment or medical advice is needed.