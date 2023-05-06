Union Coop May promotions: Consumers can expect discounts of up to 60 per cent

Among the products included in the offers are vegetables, fruits, juices, water, dairy, meat, sweets, spices, rice, oil, etc., as part of a carefully crafted promotion plan.

Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 2:47 PM Last updated: Sat 6 May 2023, 3:14 PM

Dubai-based popular consumer cooperative Union Coop has announced the launch of its much-awaited discount campaign for the month of May covering selected food and non-food products, all of whose prices have been reduced and fixed to counter inflation.

The promotion includes discounts of up to 60 per cent, as part of its regular promotion calendar directed towards delighting consumers, meeting their expectations by providing high-quality products at competitive prices and reducing their burden.

Union Coop indicated that it launches promotional campaigns at regular intervals (weekly and monthly) to delight consumers, noting that the cooperative allocated multiple diverse campaigns in May, with varying discounts on basic consumer products and commodities, available in all cooperative branches spread across Dubai.

