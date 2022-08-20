UAE

Union Coop launches promotional campaign for school kids

The cooperative is also providing back-to-school discounts through its ‘Smart online’ store app.

Published: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 10:26 AM

Last updated: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 10:49 AM

Union Coop launched its yearly back-to -school promotional campaign on August 12, coinciding with the start of the new school year and offering a discount of more than 65 per cent on hundreds of products and school-related items. According to Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, director of happiness and marketing at Union Coop, the cooperative has allocated three back-to-school campaigns as part of the package of initiatives launched that year.

The cooperative is also providing back-to-school discounts through its ‘Smart online’ store app.

Dr Al Bastaki emphasised that the cooperative has a distinguished economic standing and reputation on a national level because it is fully committed to adopting innovative approaches to expand the horizons of its business, initiatives and promotional campaigns.


