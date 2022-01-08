Union Coop integrates people of determination

The cooperative has acknowledged the employees who made a distinguished impact through their contributions at work and through their diligence.

Union Coop has created an appropriate work environment for employees under the category of people of determination, who are making great efforts to overcome the challenges of daily life. The cooperative is taking the initiative to attract, integrate and empower them to perform their work to the fullest potential.

Over the years, Union Coop has employed several people of determination in its departments, branches and commercial centres in different regions. The cooperative has acknowledged the employees who made a distinguished impact through their contributions at work and through their diligence.

Ahmad bin Kenaid Al Falasi, director of human resources and Emiratisation at Union Coop, said: “Looking for a new job opportunity may not be difficult for a normal individual, but it might become difficult for the people of determination, because of the nature of the vacant job.”

He indicated: “Over the years, the cooperative has created administrative jobs, to empower the people of determination in various fields, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision and the Nafis programme, launched in the country during September 2021.”

“The cooperative had opened their doors for the people of determination a long way back, under which few Emiratis with special needs joined the organisation who have been with us for more than a decade now,” said Al Falasi.

He further indicated that the cooperative has successfully provided extensive support and assistance to its employees with special needs, pointing out the several community initiatives that included facilities designed per the best international requirements in all branches and commercial centres.

He also indicated that the cooperative supports people of determination to participate in sports — local and international tournaments, which motivates them to complete their social and practical journey to win love and acceptance.