Union Coop inaugurates new concept store in Al Quoz
Dubai — Union Coop, one of the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, recently opened its third branch in Al Quoz 1 as part of its expansion strategy to increase its market share by opening new branches of different sizes.
The opening ceremony was attended by Harib Mohammed bin Thani, operations director at Union Coop, accompanied by Eng Madiya Al Marri, investment division director, and Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, director of happiness, as well as marketing department managers and staff from different departments and a crowd of shoppers. The ceremony was held while following all the necessary Covid-19 prevention measures and precautions.
Khalid Humaid bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, said: “The main aim of Coop concept series is to deliver its services to the residents of the respective area. This new Hybrid store provides more than 20,000 food and non-food items, enough to serve the large segment of consumers residing in and nearby the Al Quoz area.”
The Pointe and Al Mamzar are the other two locations where Union Coop has established this new concept store.
With respect to business prospects in the location, Al Falasi said: “The commercial centre will prove to be an exotic location for commercial prospects, due to its strategic location — with proximity to both business and residential areas. Al Quoz Coop premise includes four showrooms plus a Coop store and 20 offices in the first floor, which are open for rent for many types of businesses. Furthermore, we are providing additional business opportunities in the form of kiosks as well.”
The branch will operate from 6.30am to 1am daily.
-
KT Network
Union Coop inaugurates new concept store in Al...
Dubai — Union Coop, one of the largest consumer cooperative in the... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Jewel Trading showcases exquisite collection of...
Dubai — Jewel Trading LLC, one of Dubai’s leading brands with over 25 ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
The customer is greater than a king
Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar READ MORE
-
KT Network
Camel Cones introduces novelty ice cream parlour ...
Dubai — Camel Cones Ice Cream recently launched this year in Dubai... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews