Union Coop inaugurates new concept store in Al Quoz

Dubai — Union Coop, one of the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, recently opened its third branch in Al Quoz 1 as part of its expansion strategy to increase its market share by opening new branches of different sizes.

The opening ceremony was attended by Harib Mohammed bin Thani, operations director at Union Coop, accompanied by Eng Madiya Al Marri, investment division director, and Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, director of happiness, as well as marketing department managers and staff from different departments and a crowd of shoppers. The ceremony was held while following all the necessary Covid-19 prevention measures and precautions.

Khalid Humaid bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, said: “The main aim of Coop concept series is to deliver its services to the residents of the respective area. This new Hybrid store provides more than 20,000 food and non-food items, enough to serve the large segment of consumers residing in and nearby the Al Quoz area.”

The Pointe and Al Mamzar are the other two locations where Union Coop has established this new concept store.

With respect to business prospects in the location, Al Falasi said: “The commercial centre will prove to be an exotic location for commercial prospects, due to its strategic location — with proximity to both business and residential areas. Al Quoz Coop premise includes four showrooms plus a Coop store and 20 offices in the first floor, which are open for rent for many types of businesses. Furthermore, we are providing additional business opportunities in the form of kiosks as well.”

The branch will operate from 6.30am to 1am daily.