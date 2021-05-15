Union Coop hosts two campaigns for Eid

Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, maintained its tradition of concluding the Holy Month of Ramadan and welcoming Eid with exclusive discounts and promotion campaigns.

Talking about the exclusive campaigns, Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, happiness and marketing director, Union Coop said: “For Eid, we have two special campaigns to delight the consumers, of which will run until May 19 with discounts up to 75 per cent on various food and non-food products. The second campaign, aptly named ‘Prices Crashed’, was a three-day sale, covering 5,000 products with discounts up to 75 per cent on categories like colour cosmetics, branded perfumes, Arabic traditional clothing, kitchenware, toys, footwear, garments and many more.”

Consumers will be able to order the products online through Union Coop’s Smart online store as a part of Union Coop’s effort to make shopping convenient.

“With an allocated budget of Dh10 Million towards the promotions, Union Coop will also be extending the operating hours of all the outlets to serve the consumers better, while taking into account all the necessary precautions,” added Al Bastaki, forecasting the increase in consumer demand during the promotional period.

Union Coop also provides fresh fruit baskets at competitive prices and in different sizes to meet varied consumer expectations during Eid break, with an added option of ordering the baskets online through the smart web store and collecting from any outlet.