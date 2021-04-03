- EVENTS
Union Coop enhances the Ramadan shopping experience
Union Coop, one of the largest consumer cooperatives in the UAE, has always maintained its tradition of welcoming the holy month of Ramadan with attractive discounts and promotion campaigns and social responsibility initiatives. Union Coop has announced price reductions of up to 75 per cent on more than 30,000 products, with a budget of Dh175 Million allocated towards several Ramadan promotions.
Talking to the press about Union Coop’s Ramadan initiatives, Khalid Humaid bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop, said: “All our upcoming Ramadan campaigns and initiatives fall in line with our objective of spreading community happiness, which part of Union Coop’s continued efforts towards easing the burden on consumers, who get high-quality products at competitive prices.”
Ensuring customers about the undisturbed shopping experience and uninterrupted supply, Al Falasi said: “We have deployed 24-hour supplier delivery and special space arrangements to accommodate extra stock.”
He added: “Our branches in Umm Suqeim, Al Wasl, Al Twar and Al Warqa will operate 24 hours as part of the Ramadan special arrangement, to allow our customers to enjoy their shopping, taking into account all precautionary and preventive measures.”
