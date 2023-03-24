Union Coop distributes 22 per cent cash dividends and five per cent returns on shareholder purchases

The announcement came after the 41st General Assembly meeting for the fiscal year 2022

Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 3:32 PM

Union Coop has announced a distribution of cash dividends of 22 per cent and five per cent return on shareholder purchases, wherein the return on shareholders’ purchases will be distributed to the shareholders in the form of discounts on their purchase invoices by 25 per cent when the amount of the return on purchases is greater than the value of the purchase invoice until the full amount of the return on the shareholder’s purchases allocated is covered, as of April 12.

The 41st General Assembly Meeting was held at The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Dubai on March 21. During the meeting, the general assembly approved the board of directors’ report, the results of the audit works, the balance sheet and profit/loss statement for the financial year ending on December 31, 2022.

Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, chairman at Union Coop, said that the cooperative achieved a net profit of Dh396.2 million despite economic challenges, intense market competition, a price reduction of more than 75 per cent and Tamayaz card offers of up to 90 per cent.

Al Shamsi further revealed that the cooperative registered total sales of Dh2.017 billion in 2022, thereby making a total revenue of Dh2.047 billion, while the total expenses amounted to Dh1.650 billion for the same period.

He explained that the shareholder equity reached Dh3.011 billion by the end of 2022, with the number of shareholders reaching 36,808 in the year 2022 from 36,659 in 2021 i.e. reporting an increase of 149 new shareholders. The 0.4 per cent increase in shareholders can be attributed to the consumer base and their confidence in Union Coop and the benefits from its services.

Regarding Union Coop’s CSR activities and community contributions, Al Shamsi said: “Union Coop spent about Dh21.42 million during 2022 on community contributions, in line with the cooperative’s strategy of excellence in providing social services, and emphasising its role in community service, participation in social development and advancement of the nation.”

The general assembly meeting started with the UAE National Anthem and recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, which was followed by a video package highlighting Union Coop’s achievements, an overview of the cooperative’s growth graph since its inception, strategic expansion reaching to 26 branches and six shopping centers, in addition to recently completed projects and the projects that are under design and construction phase.