Union Coop develops integrated system to increase Emiratisation in all jobs

Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, chairman of the board of directors of Union Coop, confirmed that the cooperative puts the Emiratisation file at the forefront of its priorities to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to meet the needs of the people of the country, and reach its goal of building a better and sustainable economy. He pointed out that the cooperative is moving with clarity with regards to Emiratisation and supports the ‘Nafis’ programme.

He further indicated that the cooperative looks forward to increasing the percentage of Emiratisation annually, highlighting that the current Emiratisation rate at Union Coop has reached 37 per cent and that they are aiming to reach 40 per cent by the end of this year.He indicated that the current Emiratisation rate in the cooperative is among the highest in the private sector compared to its competitors.