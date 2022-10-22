Union Coop awarded CSR Label for best practices

Union Coop has been awarded the Dubai Chamber Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Label for the 10th consecutive year. This is a recognition of the retail pioneer’s distinguished efforts in the field of corporate social responsibility and its commitment to developing responsible practices, and its role in supporting vital sectors through participation and organising community initiatives and environmental – friendly activities.
Union Coop firmly believes in making community contributions to achieving the aspirations of the nation and the vision of its wise leadership and further embodies a tangible reality to garner a highly esteemed local confidence.
Obtaining the prestigious CSR Label for the tenth consecutive year is a clear indication of the cooperative’s keenness to contribute to supporting the national economy by supporting social groups and institutions to achieve results that serve the aspirations of the wise leadership.
