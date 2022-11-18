Union Coop announces five promotional campaigns with discounts of up to 65 per cent

Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 4:23 PM

Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, director of happiness and marketing department at Union Coop, confirmed that the Cooperative is constantly seeking to launch promotional campaigns in all its branches and commercial centres across Dubai regularly, according to a marketing plan that delights consumers and meets their needs, noting that the Cooperative has allocated five promotional campaigns for November that include discounts of up to 65 per cent on more than 1,500 of basic consumer goods.

Special campaign for shareholder customers

Al Bastaki added that among the initiatives revealed along with the promotion campaign for November, is a special campaign for shareholder customers with Tamayaz Gold Card, wherein a shareholder will earn a 10 per cent return upon spending Dh1,000 or more on all the products in any Union Coop branch. The campaign will run until November 30, pointing out that the 10 per cent return on purchase will be credited immediately or carried over later, as per the desire of the shareholder within the period of the campaign.

He added that the November promotional campaigns also includes offers such as ‘buy one get one free’ on selected basic food and non-food products, as part of its keenness to provide competitive prices and offer multiple options for all highly demanded basic commodities.

Al Bastaki also pointed out that the promotional campaigns were announced throughout November month through various online and offline media channels of Union Coop. The campaigns include varied discounts on hundreds of food and non-food products, to benefit every interest of the consumers, noting that the reductions in these campaigns include homecare, laundry, cleaning, disposable, paper products, dates, nuts, tea, coffee, cooking and baking, items, fresh (butchery / fish) and fruits and vegetables and other products.

Online offerings

As a part of its effort to delight consumers and keeping pace with modern times, Union Coop runs attractive promotions on its smart online store as well. This November, Union Coop’s smart online store will see competitive promotions in categories such as electronics, food and beverage, fruits and vegetables and many more. The promotion will extend throughout the month of November in the form of five campaigns, which will not just reduce the burden on the consumers but will also offer them the same Union Coop traditional shopping experience within the comfort of their homes.

Union Coop’s e-store contains unique services and features that improve the shoppers’ experience such as express delivery and pick-up services from its branches, wholesale purchases and offers, and other features that facilitate the online shopping process.