Union Coop announces discounts up to 65 per cent on FMCG goods

by Rhonita Patnaik Published: Sat 21 May 2022, 9:00 AM

Union Coop recently announced a discount campaign for the month of May, which will see price reductions on 5,000 food and non-food items.

Revealing details, Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, happiness and marketing director, Union Coop, said: “The cooperative launches promotional campaigns on a weekly and monthly basis to make consumers happy, as part of its endeavors to offer promotions that include massive discounts. Union Coop has allocated multiple campaigns in May that are comprehensive and diverse, with discounts up to 65 per cent on selected FMCG and food products available in all the branches, and commercial centres spread across Dubai.”

“Consumers can benefit from this discount campaign either by visiting any of the Union Coop branches, or through its smart online store (app) which allows consumers to take advantage of all the announced promotions. The campaign includes discounts on 5,000 products and commodities including selected vegetables, fruits, juices, water, dairy products, meat, sweets, spices, rice, etc. All of this is a part of a carefully crafted marketing plan in the interest of the consumers and as a part of the pioneering cooperative initiatives in offering multiple options to the consumers, so that they enjoy an exceptional shopping experience,” Al Bastaki added.