Union Coop announces 102 raffle winners

Consumer cooperative, Union Coop recently announced the winners of the daily raffle draw for its mega discounts campaign, which launched on November 10, with the country’s celebrations of its Golden Jubilee, which also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the Emirates.

The prizes have so far been awarded to 102 winners from 18 different nationalities of Arab and Non-Arab, with Union Coop assuring that the campaign continues and includes discounts of up to 50 per cent on thousands of products and basic commodities.

Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, director of happiness and marketing, Union Coop, said: “The offers in Union Coop campaign, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary will continue until the end of its 100-day period, noting that the cooperative has so far announced 102 winners from 18 different nationalities of Arabs and Non-Arabs in accordance with the procedures and requirements set by the competent authorities in the Emirate of Dubai.”

Dr Al Bastaki added that the winners whose names were announced, won valuable prizes such as iPhone 13 smartphones, gold bars, tamayaz points, and mountain bikes, indicating that the main objective of the campaign is for the cooperative to be part of the national day event, which is considered one of the most important Emirati national events.

He encouraged downloading and using the Union Coop smart app, which allows users to enter the raffle draw and get an opportunity to win valuable prizes.