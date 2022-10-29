Union Coop and Smile Train sign a memorandum of understanding

Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

Union Coop signed a memorandum of understanding with Smile Train Dubai, intending to strengthen the partnership between the two parties through exchanging experiences and harnessing the capabilities available to them.

The MoU was signed by Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, director of the happiness and marketing department at Union Coop and Afaf Meky, executive manager of Smile Train Dubai at the headquarters of the Union Coop in Al Warqa City Mall.

Dr Bastaki reiterated the readiness of Union Coop to sign MoUs and work with all societal entities. The purpose of the agreement is to strengthen the connections between Union Coop and Smile Train International Corporation to solidify their partnership and take advantage of their complementary expertise in all areas to achieve their shared strategic objectives and create value for both parties.

Meky, in turn, thanked Union Coop for the important contribution it plays in society and the community, noting that this agreement will benefit both sides in the long run since the institution will be eager to promote cooperative community activities that are in the best interests of the neighbourhood.