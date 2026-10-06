UniHawk launches A World Academy with winter residencies at leading global universities

The GCC-wide provider of study abroad counselling services, UniHawk, has launched a new UK-based initiative, A World Academy, giving high school students a unique gateway to explore university life, careers and culture overseas. Designed for ambitious students aged 12 to 18, the one-week residential programme will take place during the 2026/27 winter vacation at the world-renowned University of Oxford and University of Cambridge, with a corresponding programme being staged in Dubai.

Open to students from across the globe, the programmes offer an alternative to traditional summer camps, enabling students to travel independently, stay in university accommodation, build knowledge and skills, and develop international networks, all while experiencing the culture and atmosphere of the winter holiday season abroad. Each programme combines focused academic teaching with practical projects, cultural experiences and opportunities for personal development. Specialist instructors, including practising academics, professors, founders and industry professionals, deliver sessions and bring current expertise and real-world perspectives into the university-style classroom.

Among the upcoming residentials, four will be hosted at St Hilda's College, University of Oxford, in December and four at Corpus Christi College, University of Cambridge, in January. Students will reside in secure university accommodation, and programmes will cover fields ranging from artificial intelligence, healthcare, computer science and engineering to entrepreneurship, international law and finance. December programmes in Dubai will also focus on digital innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as medicine, patient care and clinical observation.

While academic sessions are tailored to each specialist subject area, students also participate in a shared programme of social and cultural activities. This allows participants from different disciplines and age groups to connect, exchange ideas and develop friendships beyond their subject areas. The week-long format incorporates academic sessions alongside British cultural activities, university visits, excursions and tourist experiences. Each student completes a capstone project that they can showcase as evidence of their learning and initiative. The programme culminates in student project presentations and a formal farewell dinner, with all participants receiving a certificate of achievement recognising their participation.

A World Academy builds on the successful programmes UniHawk previously staged at King's College London, extending the concept into a fully immersive residential experience designed to give students meaningful independence within a safe, structured and supportive environment. Mennatallah Mahmoud, a 17-year-old student from the International School of Doha, Qatar, took part in the programme. Commenting on her experience, she said, “I really enjoyed the summer camp at King's College. It gave me a real taste of university life, striking a great balance between academic lectures and free time, as well as hands-on practical sessions led by current students and professors. It was a wonderful experience, and I hope to apply here for medicine.”

Speaking about the launch, Aneeqa Lareb, A World Academy programme director, said: "Our residential programmes offer an unrivalled opportunity for young people to combine learning, independence, networking and cultural discovery in one experience. Students can use their vacation to explore a world-leading university and learn directly from people working at the forefront of their chosen fields. It is an opportunity to develop new knowledge and skills and to build the confidence to network in a professional environment. Students return home from these programs with a clearer sense of what might be possible for their future, along with new friendships across the globe."

Applications are now open for the winter 2026/27 programmes.