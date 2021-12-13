Umbrella Beach opens doors with music and fireworks in Fujairah

Promising an all-in-one leisure experience, the highly-anticipated seaside facility is the first of its kind on the UAE’s East coast

Umbrella Beach, a high-end commercial and recreational complex located on the UAE’s dynamic East coast, officially opened its doors to the public last week in a fun-filled ceremony replete with live music and a spectacular fireworks display.

Abdullah Taleb, senior project director, said: “Umbrella Beach is the result of months of hard work and a determination to realise what was once just a dream. Everything that we see around us now is the culmination of years of planning and foresight”.

The highly-anticipated seaside facility offers visitors a range of upscale restaurants, cafés, leisure and athletic activities, not to mention its most attractive feature: A pristine beach overlooking the Gulf of Oman. “We aim to establish Umbrella Beach as an absolute must-visit destination, both for local residents and foreign tourists alike,” Taleb said.

World-class attractions and services

The first facility of its kind on the East coast, Umbrella Beach is part of a new wave of business ventures that seek to raise the UAE’s international profile by providing top-tier attractions and services. Given its host of unmatched amenities, Umbrella Beach is set to become one of the country’s top holiday destinations. It’s also expected to draw global attention to Fujairah’s vast tourism potential including its surprising modernity and remarkable scenic beauty.

Promising an all-in-one leisure experience, the complex also features several family-friendly attractions, such as playgrounds, jogging trails and padel tennis courts. “In addition to drive-thru and sit-down restaurants and cafes, Umbrella Beach also offers its guests a variety of beachside activities that the whole family can enjoy,” Taleb added.

Ready to welcome guests in style

A work in progress, Umbrella Beach has bigger plans for the future, including a drive-in cinema, a wall-climbing area, basketball and volleyball courts, and the full range of watersports, from jet-skiing to parasailing.

Taleb voiced his appreciation for the hundreds of people who have helped make the project possible, including dozens of local entrepreneurs and contractors. “Virtually no expense is being spared,” he said. “The entire facility has been meticulously prepared to host thousands of guests from all over the world – who we look forward to welcoming in optimal style.”