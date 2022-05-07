Ulugbekhon Maksumov’s touch to launch and making of Aksum Marine

Ulugbekhon Maksumov

Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 9:00 AM

Having imprinted his name on the armoured vehicle industry in the Middle East and beyond through his flagship company, Inkas Vehicles, Ulugbekhon Maksumov shifted his sight from land to water by launching Aksum Marine. The venture was a calculated move that was dully precipitated by popular demand due to the Maksumov’s Midas touch in deploying top-notch technology with cutting-edge creativity and innovation. Aksum has pretty much followed in the footsteps of Inkas Vehicles, which is best exemplified by security and luxury. Maksumov’s reputation has been the denominator here as Aksum Marine is weathering the naval market to emerge as a top player.

As a spokesperson of the company noted: “A wide range of regular customers who have tested and trusted in the quality of products that are being produced under Maksumov’s wing, would prefer acquiring maritime solutions from him as well, building an even stronger bond between the parties.”

“Moreover, he is deeply involved not only in general management but also in business development and production process. He is aware of everything going on within the companies,” the spokesperson added.

Aksum Group is poised to become the supplier of choice for African, Gulf, and CIS countries, and then penetrate European and American markets in the coming years.