U’Linen expands organic cotton bedding range with new Flange Border Bundle Set

U’Linen, a UAE-based certified organic cotton bedding brand backed by Ultra Fabrics’ 35 years of home textile expertise, has introduced the Flange Border Bundle Set its newest addition to a growing direct-to-consumer range available at ulinen.com with UAE-wide delivery.

The Flange Border Bundle Set includes a fitted sheet, a flange duvet cover, and four flange pillowcases, all made from 100 per cent GOTS-certified organic long staple cotton in a 300 thread count sateen weave. The set is available in six colourways: border greige, border taupe, border blue stone, border dusty rose, border sage, and a double flange in taupe and charcoal. Sizes are available in queen, king, and super king.

Like all U’Linen products, the Flange Border Bundle Set is made from single-ply, long-staple organic cotton free from toxic dyes, bleaches, and artificial finishes. The fitted sheet features elastic banding along the entire perimeter with a 38 cm deep pocket, designed to fit even the deepest UAE mattresses. The bedding is naturally hypoallergenic, breathable, moisture-wicking, and temperature-regulating properties suited to the Gulf climate.

“Our mission is to clear the confusion around bedding. There is too much noise misleading consumers with buzzwords and inferior fabrics. We want to bring transparency to the industry and make buying high-quality, certified organic sheets simple and accessible to everyone in the UAE,” said Pawan Jai Lalwani, CEO of U’Linen.

The Flange Border Bundle Set is certified under GOTS and OEKO-TEX Standard 100, and is available now at ulinen.com. Free UAE-wide delivery is available on orders over Dh 300, with standard and expedited shipping options across all seven emirates.