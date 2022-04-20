UK residency by investment programme sees accelerated growth

Amit Prasanna, chairman, Guardian Professional

Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 11:34 AM

The UK residency by investment applications are seeing a significant uptick as more and more high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) take advantage of the programme. The growth is being driven by the country’s long-held reputation as a beacon of business and political stability; supported by its staunch democratic structure, widely acclaimed public healthcare system, world-class universities and leading position as a top global financial centre.

The UK has long been seen as an attractive destination for work and play. Now that information on its residency by investment programme is more widely available and the industry is streamlining its service standards, the programme is seeing an unprecedented number of applications.

At Guardian Professional, we take pride in keeping our approach deeply personal, while we help you choose the right residency/citizenship by investment programme and navigate through the complex process of choosing an investment route, the ensuing paperwork and bureaucracy. Our team is experienced, professional and trained to provide the best-in-class customer service, ensuring that your application process is clear, quick and efficient.

Amit Prasanna, chairman, Guardian Professional, said: "Once you obtain your second passport/residency, we continue to provide counsel on how to best leverage your investment, so that you get the most out of your chosen programme."

Guardian Professional specialises in permanent residency and citizenship by investment programmes, fiduciary services, tax planning and company formation. We offer programmes across the world including citizenship in the Caribbean, Vanuatu and Turkey, and residency in the EU.