UK minister for exports visits Heriot-Watt University Dubai

Heriot-Watt University Dubai, welcomed Mike Freer, UK minister for exports recently. Speaking about his visit, Freer said: “I was delighted to visit Heriot-Watt University’s Dubai campus at Knowledge Park this morning. The site is another prime example of the UK’s excellence in education.

The Dubai campus offers transnational education programmes that are designed, delivered, and quality-assured to the UK’s own rigorous standards. These programmes lead to a UK degree as well provide a pathway to the UK at a later date.

Education is a tie that binds the UK and the UAE, and in the future, we hope to see this link strengthen even further, equipping graduates with skills and qualifications that will make them successful in the workplace.”

During the visit, Freer toured the campus and viewed the facilities including the innovation, architecture and designs hubs. He was accompanied by Heriot-Watt University Dubai’s leadership team and met with the student council members.