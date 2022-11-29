UK College in Dubai wins 'BTEC Institution of the Year' 2022 accolade

Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 3:53 PM

The exceptional achievement of UK College of Business and Computing was celebrated recently as the university was awarded the prestigious bronze BTEC award for INSTITUTION OF THE YEAR 2022 category.

The college has gained recognition by both Pearson – the awarding body for its’ programmes, and in the BTEC community for its proactiveness, dedication, sincerity and decisiveness in delivering the programs they have been approved to deliver. UKCBC has shown unwavering supporting to their students which led to outstanding BTEC results.

UKCBC is proud to have prestigious faculty and students who have been awarded the Silver 'BTEC Tutor of the Year' Award 2022 for excellence in teaching. In addition to this, UKCBC was thrilled that our student Beula Ruth Pinto won the Showstopper Challenger for her wonderful performance.

The award winners were recognised by Pearson in over twenty categories, including health and social care, engineering, music, e-sports and creative media, with each winner selected from different BTEC institutions around the world

Freya Thomas Monk, senior vice-president for vocational qualifications and training, said: “After two long years spent giving or receiving lessons behind a computer screen, through face masks, or socially distanced, 2022 has been a whirlwind for everyone involved in education."

Hundreds and thousands of learners across the globe have completed BTEC courses over the past year. The career-focused qualifications are a vital route for those pursuing careers in sectors such as IT, business, the creative industries, healthcare, engineering, construction, and future industries. Many of these industries are suffering from chronic staff shortages and skills gaps which were exacerbated due to the pandemic. Impressively, the current cohort of graduates are well-equipped to fill these gaps – whether they are award-winners or not.