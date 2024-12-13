UIBC-UC signs strategic MoU with SP Jain School of Global Management

The UAE-India Business Council UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) and SP Jain School of Global Management, Dubai, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research initiatives and further strengthen academic ties between India and the UAE.

This agreement seeks to enhance bilateral cooperation by combining the educational expertise of SP Jain with the business and diplomatic networks of UIBC-UC, fostering knowledge exchange and innovation to support sustainable growth in both nations.

The collaboration will focus on joint research initiatives designed to tackle key challenges and unlock new opportunities in areas vital to both nations, such as sustainable business practices, technology-driven innovation, energy solutions, and the evolving role of education in a globalised economy.

By fostering a robust platform for knowledge sharing, the MoU will support the exchange of valuable insights and best practices, ensuring that both parties remain at the forefront of industry trends and innovation.

SP Jain has long been at the forefront of the globalisation of Indian education, with over 12,000 alumni across the globe. Recognising the demand for world-class business education in the UAE, SP Jain opened its Dubai campus, using the region as a launchpad to go global. UAE-based Students now benefit from rotational programs with sister campuses in Singapore, London, and Sydney, gaining a truly global perspective.

"SP Jain is a prime example of how the UAE is enabling Indian universities to take the India story global. The UAE has become a bridge for educational institutions, and SP Jain's success here can serve as a model for India. It shows how the right collaboration and enabling environment can allow Indian institutions to become leaders on the global stage," said Faizal Kottikollon, chairman of UIBC-UC and KEF Holdings. "As part of this collaboration, SP Jain students will gain unique access to the UIBC-UC’s august and extensive network of industry leaders, representing the most prominent companies trading in the UAE-India corridor. “Through the sharing and study of key UIBC-UC case studies, students will have the opportunity to analyse and learn from how leading businesses navigate real-world challenges, making the learning experience more relevant and impactful. This partnership is designed to give them a direct connection to real-time business insights and opportunities for hands-on internships and collaborative projects with UIBC-UC’s member organisations." He added that this included SP Jain playing an active role at the UIBC-UC India-UAE Conclave planned for early next year. "Additionally, we plan to jointly create a commemorative book documenting the success stories of this collaboration, showcasing the tangible impact of the partnership and offering future SP Jain students a valuable resource for their professional journey.” Kottikollon also used the opportunity to highlight the powerful synergy between SP Jain’s cutting-edge research and the holistic wellness vision of Tulah, the renowned wellness sanctuary set to open next year under KEF Holdings. He emphasised that Tulah’s mission is not just about blending modern science with ancient wisdom; it’s a bold move towards redefining wellness itself. With a shared vision and a commitment to collaborative knowledge-building, this collaboration can ably assist with setting new standards and shaping the future of holistic health.

He added that SP Jain's patented ELO (Engaged Learning Online) technology, which uses a blend of cutting-edge technologies to bring the dynamism and engagement of an on-campus classroom experience online is another noteworthy initiative that will be explored. With features such as real-time interaction with world-class faculty, peer collaboration, and team-based assignments, ELO enables students to engage with their studies in a truly immersive way. This marks a significant step forward in educational technology, combining the flexibility of online learning with the interactive and rigorous standards that SP Jain is known for.