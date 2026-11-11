UHY James wins 'Outstanding Member Firm Contribution' award at UHY International's 40th Anniversary Conference

UHY James has received the Outstanding Member Firm Contribution award at UHY International's 40th Anniversary Annual Global Conference held in Atlanta, recognising the firm's contribution to the international network and its continued growth in the UAE.

The award was received by James Mathew, CEO and managing partner, and Bindu James, partner – corporate services, on behalf of the UHY James team. Presented in recognition of the firm's achievements and contributions, the award reflects the UHY International board of directors' acknowledgement of the value created by UHY James within the global network.

The recognition comes as UHY James continues to expand its operations and strengthen its service capabilities in the UAE. The firm's workforce has grown from 136 employees in 2023 to nearly 250 in 2026, reflecting its business growth and increasing client requirements.

As part of its continued development, UHY James has also expanded its service offerings. Most recently, the firm was recognised as a Fully Approved Accredited Service Provider (ASP) for e-Invoicing in the UAE, marking another milestone in its efforts to support businesses in meeting evolving regulatory requirements.

The firm has also maintained its regulatory credentials as Registered Auditors of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), as well as Approved Auditors of the Capital Market Authority (CMA). These credentials reflect its commitment to regulatory compliance, professional standards and financial integrity.

Within six years of joining the UHY International network, UHY James has continued to strengthen its presence through business expansion, service development and a growing team of professionals.

The firm attributes its progress to the leadership of its management team, the dedication of its employees and the continued trust of its clients.

The Outstanding Member Firm Contribution award marks an important milestone for UHY James as it continues to build on its achievements, strengthen its capabilities and contribute to the wider UHY International network.