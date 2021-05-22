UFC bout on Starzplay

UFC fans can never get enough of the thrilling MMA action with more action, starting Sunday.

Enthusiasts can sit back and enjoy UFC Fight Night 188 Font vs. Garbrandt with Starzplay, the region’s fastest-growing subscription video-on-demand service, as the platform live streams. The highly ranked contenders, Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font, will come face-to-face on May 23, 3 am UAE time. Both are solid fighters, so the stakes are high.

Starzplay has a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi media that enables Mena subscribers to access all UFC Live events as well as an extensive VOD content library of previous fights, shows, interviews, and special content such as Dana White’s Contender Series. Fans can enjoy the thrilling battles via UFC Arabia on Starzplay for just Dh18.99, in addition to existing subscription packages. Download Starzplay via respective iOS and Android app stores.