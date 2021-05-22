- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UFC bout on Starzplay
UFC fans can never get enough of the thrilling MMA action with more action, starting Sunday.
Enthusiasts can sit back and enjoy UFC Fight Night 188 Font vs. Garbrandt with Starzplay, the region’s fastest-growing subscription video-on-demand service, as the platform live streams. The highly ranked contenders, Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font, will come face-to-face on May 23, 3 am UAE time. Both are solid fighters, so the stakes are high.
Starzplay has a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi media that enables Mena subscribers to access all UFC Live events as well as an extensive VOD content library of previous fights, shows, interviews, and special content such as Dana White’s Contender Series. Fans can enjoy the thrilling battles via UFC Arabia on Starzplay for just Dh18.99, in addition to existing subscription packages. Download Starzplay via respective iOS and Android app stores.
-
KT Network
UFC bout on Starzplay
UFC fans can never get enough of the thrilling MMA action with more... READ MORE
-
KT Network
The best of Saudi Arabia at ATM 2021
The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) opened Arabian Travel Market (ATM)... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Galleria Al Maryah Island sees record footfall
The Galleria Al Maryah Island, the leading lifestyle destination in Abu Dhabi, welcomed a record number of guests over Eid Al...
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Limited edition McLaren Speedtail watches
Based on the form of a teardrop, the most aerodynamically efficient shape found in nature, the Speedtail watch...
READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 90,294 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
So far, at least 196 countries have begun vaccinating people for the... READ MORE
-
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1
The opening of the stations comes six months after the opening of... READ MORE
-
News
UAE created 248,000 jobs in 2020: Sheikh Mohammed
He stressed that crisis management created opportunities. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Metro green line timings to change from...
The service frequency on the line will be 5 minutes during peak times. READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1