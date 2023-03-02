Ubuy - Transforming the international shopping trend

By Shagun Sharma Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 5:02 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 5:04 PM

When shopping from the Gulf region using different e-commerce platforms, consumers often come across the ‘doesn’t ship to your country’ or ‘currently unavailable’ tags. Even if they find certain items, they may be asked to pay a hefty import fee deposit, which amplifies the product’s cost.

To help Middle Eastern consumers overcome the said challenge and enjoy flawless international shipping of their favorite goods, Ubuy, an emerging e-commerce platform, has developed its unique cross-border product delivery services.

Ubuy - An overview

Ubuy is a one-stop solution for shopping for global products. The organisation’s mission is to shorten distances by broadening horisons. Despite their consumers’ locations, the platform delivers premium and high-quality products from the overseas market, allowing its users to enjoy a fantastic global shopping experience from their home comfort.

While the brand pays exclusive attention to the MENA region, its pervasive services are available globally. They serve 10 major MENA countries region including Ubuy UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, Oman, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Ubuy has streamlined the entire process by assigning different websites for all of their serviceable countries, which are accessible from the homepage of their official website. Besides their exclusive focus on the gulf region, they serve different countries and regions in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania.

Product and services

Ubuy offers more than 100 million products in different categories. They include beauty, cell phones, home improvements, travel, electronics, sports, tools and more. The business has exclusively tried to scale things up to ensure smooth operations. Consumers can find their online shopping stores according to their region or country. They can head to their location website, select their region, and browse through the selection of products and services.

Customer-centricity

Ubuy works with a vision of holistically transforming the international e-commerce shopping sphere. The Ubuy team dedicatedly explores ways to help consumers cherish hassle-free

shopping of the diversified range of global products, keeping the affordability and comfort factors intact.

To ensure added convenience, Ubuy allows consumers to shop using their native languages in 81 languages. Besides, they have launched an exclusive mobile application to facilitate their users with on-the-go shopping opportunities. Besides enabling its users to access jaw-dropping product

collections, the brand takes exclusive care of customer satisfaction. Thus, they promise express delivery complemented by an extraordinary global shopping experience.

History, challenges, market presence and future plans

Ubuy opened its door in 2012, and in 11 years, it has come a long way. From a local store in Kuwait to a global brand — Ubuy has achieved several milestones. By 2014, it managed to expand its services to more than 50 countries worldwide; in 2022, the number touched the mark of 180. The journey, however, was not always smooth. The brand experienced several challenges, including variable custom clearance policies of different countries.

To overcome this challenge, they joined hands with international-level delivery solutions like

FedX, OrangeDS, and DHL, which deliver in 10,000+ cities and more than 200k pin codes.

The organisation has established itself as a popular cross border shopping platform in the MENA region. However, they are exclusively expanding their geographic reach. Ubuy looks forward to serving more users with hassle-free, centralised, global shopping experiences. Ubuy users in the Gulf region can now effortlessly purchase items from the US, UK, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong without stepping out of their homes. Besides, they can avoid overwhelming import fees and charges.

The platform aims to grow as well-managed shopping e-commerce in the Middle-east, allowing consumers to buy whatever they want without being bothered by global boundaries. Besides, team Ubuy is working hard to add new product categories and include more services to provide consumers with a more captivating experience.

Shagun Sharma is the communication Head at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.