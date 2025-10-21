Ubuy rolls out ‘Ubuy Gift Cards’, expanding payment options for GCC shoppers

Kuwait-headquartered e-commerce platform Ubuy has introduced its first range of gift cards, marking a strategic move to broaden payment flexibility and enhance consumer choice in the Gulf’s fast-evolving international retail market.

The cards, offered in denominations of $50, $100, and $150, can be used across Ubuy’s platform to purchase from its extensive catalogue of international products. Their value covers not only product prices but also shipping fees and customs charges — a bundled approach that lets buyers settle all costs in a single payment, avoiding surprises at checkout. Unlike many store credit systems, Ubuy’s gift card balance carries lifetime validity, allowing recipients to redeem it at any time.

Gift cards are a familiar feature in Western retail markets but remain relatively underused in GCC-focused cross-border platforms. Industry observers view Ubuy’s entry into this space as part of a growing effort to adapt global e-commerce models to regional preferences, where gifting holds strong cultural significance.

“Our aim with the Ubuy Gift Card is to make gifting more meaningful,” said Dhari AlAbdulhadi, CTO and Founder of Ubuy.

“It’s not just store credit - it’s an invitation for someone to explore and shop from a world of international products. For many, it will be a new experience to receive a gift that opens the door to global brands, delivered right to their doorstep, with a process that’s simple from start to finish.”

Positioned as both a convenient payment tool and a thoughtful gift, the Ubuy Gift Card is intended for occasions ranging from weddings and graduations to religious festivals and personal milestones. Recipients can redeem their card within seconds via the platform’s account section and use the balance either in full or alongside other payment methods.

The launch comes at a time of intensified competition in the GCC’s online retail sector, with both global and regional players investing heavily in payment innovations to attract digitally savvy, cross-border shoppers. By integrating customs and shipping costs into the card’s value, Ubuy aims to address one of the most common pain points for regional customers, unplanned charges at checkout.