UAETyres Is Your One-Stop Shop for All Your Car Maintenance Needs
You want to make sure that when you are on the road, you have the best tyres possible.
It is not only important when it comes to the safety of your driving but also helps to make the ride smoother and more enjoyable. Yet sometimes, you may not be sure exactly when to replace your tyres or what type to get in the first place. That is where UAETyres (www.uaetyres.com) comes in.
UAETyres are all about convenience. If you know your car's wheel height, width, and rim size or your car make and model, then you can easily use their online tyre shop to make your purchase, and they will gladly come to mount it for you anywhere within Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman. This automotive e-commerce store is part of the Gulf Coast Group, a company based in the UAE for the past 3 decades with a network of business partners located across the MENA region, Europe, United States, and the Far Eastern countries. With 4 warehouses and 8 retail workshops, Gulf Coast (UAETyres) stores are accessible to customers across the UAE. Be it car repairs, general car checkups, diagnostics, mechanical and air conditioning, or even car detailing, one of their stores will always be nearby.
How they can help
UAETyres know you can have a busy day and schedule, so they offer both an online and offline experience to ensure that they are there for you when you need them. You can buy tyres, batteries, rims, wheel protectors or book a service online, in the physical workshops, or even by calling them. Their mobile garage can not only change your car's tyres but also handle your oil change, and even swap out your car battery for a new one, all at the convenience of your home. The intent behind all of this is to always keep you safe on the road. They are always at hand with the latest auto parts brands and models including Bosch, AB Lubricants, Method Rims, Alloygator Rim Protectors, H&R Spacers, to name a few.
Key Factor
Even if you drive the most powerful car, it will still only be as good as its tyres. Tyres are the only car part in contact with the road. Hence, the importance of choosing good quality tyres is emphasized upon. A tyre's performance, safety, noise levels and driving quality are some of the many aspects which determine its quality, so it is advisable to trust brands who focus on research and development. If booking your tyres online seems overwhelming, a UAETyres (Gulf Coast) store is just a drive away, where their trained technicians can inspect your tyres and help you choose from leading global brands including Bridgestone, Continental, Dunlop, Michelin, Pirelli, Goodyear, Nexen, and Landspider. They also offer free nitrogen filling, free wheel alignment check with a report and free tyre rotations every 10,000 kms. Their trained professionals specialize in handling tyre services for Lamborghini, McLaren, BMW. Tesla, Mercedes, Audi, Hummer, Toyota, Nissan, Jeep, Maserati, Porsche, Dodge , Mitsubishi and other major brands.
Check out their promotional offers on their website or call on 800-525 to book your next appointment for your car.