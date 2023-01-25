UAE’s Sangeetha is the must visit vegetarian restaurant

Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 5:35 PM

Our appetites won't let us say no to food. Your spirit soars with joy when delectable food is placed on your platter. Many restaurants are well renowned not just for their mouthwatering cuisine, but their attention to preserving the foods culture, heritage, and grand history. The Sangeetha Vegetarian restaurant has captured the hearts of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi residents by providing high quality, healthy and nutritious Tamil Nadu dishes.

Sangeetha Vegetarian Restaurant has a long history of serving the tastiest and most authentic cuisines to their customers. Their specialty is traditional vegetarian South Indian street foods that go well as an everyday meal. The restaurant's wide range of dishes includes delicious dosa’s with varieties, sambar, idlys, mouthwatering vada’s, large Chennai thali’s for sharing, authentic Chinese dishes and an endless option of north Indian dishes as well.

Sangeetha was established in 1985 in the heart of Chennai, India. The founder, P Suresh, had a vision to open the first ever Sangeetha restaurant. Just 15 years later, they opened their doors to the gulf with their partner Syed Mohammed Sadique. They identified a need to supply the south Indian population of the UAE with traditional foods from back home that taste the same, which helped established Sangeetha as the go-to authentic restaurant for south Indian dishes. Their first branch outside of India was opened in the heart of the Dubai in January 2000 at Karama. Within a couple of years, they’ve opened 14 new branches across the UAE, Qatar, London, US and Hong Kong. Sangeetha’s mission is to continue feeding the South Indian population around the world authentic and homemade dishes, whilst bringing awareness to Tamil/south Indian cuisine internationally.

The UAE branches include Karama, Bur Dubai, Al Quasis, Al Nahda, Abu Shakara, Salam St, Electra St and Musaffah.

— Deepak Jain is an independent blockchain publicist.