UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards & Conference 2024: A celebration of innovation and excellence

The stage is set for one of the year’s most prestigious events, the UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards & Conference 2024, scheduled for November 2 and 3 at the luxurious Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection in Dubai. This extraordinary gathering will highlight the world’s brightest minds in healthcare, aesthetics, wellness, and digital transformation.

Now in its 12th year, the MasterMind Awards platform, founded by visionary leader Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli, global healthcare and digital transformation ambassador, has established itself as the most trusted and influential event platform in the UAE. Recognising pioneers who push the boundaries of innovation, this event continues to set the standard for honouring excellence across various industries. Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli expressed his excitement for this year’s event, stating, "The MasterMind Awards & Conference is not just an event; it's a movement that connects the world with the UAE and celebrates the relentless pursuit of brilliance and innovation."

The UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards & Conference promises an unforgettable two-day experience, featuring visionary keynote addresses, cutting-edge panel discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities with over 150 global leaders. The highlight of the event will be the prestigious MasterMind Awards ceremony, which recognizes individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to their industries.

In addition to exclusive brand launches offering groundbreaking products and services set to define the future, attendees will have a unique platform to network with industry leaders, innovators, and investors—opening doors to new partnerships and business growth opportunities. With media coverage from esteemed outlets and over 150 global news sites, the event offers unparalleled promotional opportunities for participants.

Culminating in a lavish gala dinner, the evening will feature electrifying live entertainment, creating a vibrant atmosphere for high-calibre networking among thought leaders, innovators, and visionaries.

This year’s conference boasts an impressive lineup of keynote speakers and honoured guests, including: Dr Yujia Gao, consultant surgeon, vice-chairman - Holomedicine Association

Dr Nahla Kazim, founder, Kazim’s Fertility Barza, director, Fertility Preservation Bournhall Mediclinic Fertility Centre, Adjunct associate professor ObGyn - UAE University

Dr Shaikha Almazrouei, chairman, UAE Stem Cell Society

Dr Navana Kundu, bestselling author – Emotional Mastery, Tedx Speaker, Wellness consultant and co-founder of MasterMind Awards

Dr Rashad Haddad, president of the World Academy of Regenerative & Aesthetic Gynecology

Dan Mapes, president of VERSES AI and bestselling author of The Spatial Web

Kyle Darling, president of Thera Clean Inc. (pet wellness technology) These renowned figures will share their expertise, offering attendees invaluable insights into the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of healthcare, wellness, and technology. With the world watching, the UAE’s Next MasterMind Awards & Conference 2024 is poised to become an iconic event. Join us for an unparalleled celebration of excellence and transformation as we come together to honour the pioneers shaping the future.

For more information, visit www.aiwaglobal.com or contact +971 56 506 4885 for sponsorship inquiries.