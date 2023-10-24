UAE’s HLB HAMT to emerge as intelligent automation and AI Centre of Excellence, signs pact with Automation Anywhere for digital transformation

With this development, the UAE’s seventh largest auditing and tax advisory firm gets equipped to enable businesses and government entities to leverage the benefits of automation

Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 4:53 PM

HLB HAMT, a UAE-based leading audit and tax advisory firm, has signed an agreement with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Intelligent Automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI), at the recently concluded GITEX Global 2023, to function as a Center of Excellence (CoE) in the UAE and beyond. The establishment of a Robotic Process Automation Center of Excellence (RPA CoE) within the organissation underscores HLB HAMT's pivotal role in propelling digital transformation in the solutions it provides to businesses and government entities.

HLB HAMT’s CoE hub, in close collaboration with Automation Anywhere, will offer an extensive range of cross-functional capabilities, pinpointing and deploying impactful solutions tailored to organisations in specific industries. These include digital consulting, cutting-edge analytics and AI as well as seamless integration and automation. HLB HAMT also provides tailored SAP Business One and Sage X3 solutions along with other versatile platform solutions to address diverse digital needs.

The HLB HAMT CoE hub represents a meticulously designed, cross-functional centre focused on empowering businesses and government organisations to fully leverage automation's potential and realize tangible, real-world results.

Commenting on the CoE development, John Varghese, managing partner of HLB HAMT, said: "We are delighted to embark on this transformative journey with Automation Anywhere. This milestone development underscores our commitment that we share with the AA to deliver digital innovation, operational efficiency, and cost savings for organisations in the UAE and beyond."

“In today's fast-paced digital landscape, organizations are constantly seeking ways to streamline their operations, enhance productivity, and optimize resource allocation. Intelligent automation has emerged as a powerful solution to automate repetitive and rule-based tasks, freeing up human talent to focus on more strategic and value-added activities. The Intelligent automation CoE at HLB HAMT will harness the full potential of robotic process automation and ensure its successful implementation across the organisation,” Vijay Anand, CEO, HLB HAMT added.

Automation Anywhere is known for providing the most widely deployed AI-powered automation platform in the marketplace, fostering a community dedicated to enabling end-to-end process automation across organisations. HLB HAMT's mission is to unlock the full potential of automation, driving efficiency, cost savings, and innovation for both businesses and government organisations.

Discussing the implementation of the CoE, Manoj Kumar, senior partner at HLB HAMT, said: "Drawing on our extensive experience and expertise, we firmly believe that establishing a CoE for intelligent automation is essential for organisations looking to maximize RPA's potential. Our skilled team oversees the entire intelligent automation lifecycle, from identifying opportunities to optimizing bot deployment. With a centralised governance structure, standardised processes, and knowledge sharing, the CoE empowers organisations to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and foster innovation. Under the right leadership and commitment to improvement, the centre becomes a catalyst for digital-age transformation."

Raj Mistry, executive vice president of sales and general manager of Automation Anywhere in the EMEA region, said: “HLB HAMT has an impeccable track record in delivering financial and advisory services. Furthermore, their forward-thinking vision, willingness to embrace new approaches and technologies, and expertise make them perfectly aligned with our goal of transforming business processes through automation. Together, we are well-positioned to drive innovation and streamline operations for our clients, creating a synergy that will enable us to continue evolving the digital landscape.”

“The CoE for intelligence automation plays a pivotal role in various functions and responsibilities, including formulating strategies and governance, assessing and selecting processes for automation, overseeing RPA bot development and deployment, providing training and knowledge sharing, and monitoring bot performance for continuous improvement. The CoE team comprises executive sponsors, a CoE lead, a change facilitator, business process owners, developers, a support team, champions, architects, and bot wranglers, all working together to drive transformative results in the digital age,” he added.

HLB HAMT ranked as the seventh largest auditing and tax advisory firm in the UAE and 10th globally, is a rapidly growing professional organisation. With a team of 14 partners and over 200 experts, the company specialises in audit, tax, advisory, and consulting services. Operating from seven strategically located offices, HLB HAMT is well-positioned to serve national and international clients, offering both a global perspective and personalised attention.