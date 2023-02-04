UAE’s first plant-powered performance shoes by F5 Global

The styles are both lightweight and well-cushioned and have features of sock-like uppers with a snug fit and rocker mid-soles meant to propel the runner forward.

Apparel Group’s home-grown sustainable athleisure wear brand F5 Global joins forces with Dutch brand, Zen Running Club (ZRC) to launch the UAE’s first-ever running shoes made from plants. Merging style, performance, and sustainability to attract the modern runner, solely based on the runners and their lifestyle.

This is F5 Globals’ first international collaboration, introducing a new product category within the brand — plant-based footwear. Sarisha Ved, founder at F5 Global, said: “Sustainability is at the core of our business. We want to design products that help people in the region to build a sustainable fashion culture for themselves.”

F5 Global and Zen Running Club shoes will be available across the region, with a mission to engage with, and inspire, a growing community of like-minded runners who value sustainability, performance, and social responsibility in equal measure. This exclusive partnership is designed to enhance the brand’s global footprint and support the UAE’s ‘Year of Sustainability’.

F5 Global x Zen Running Club, will be available at the F5 store in Dubai Hills Mall, select Athletes Co. stores, and on 6thstreet.com