UAE’s first female ship master, Captain Sahar Rasti, honoured with Maritime Industry Excellence Award

Captain Sahar Rasti, the UAE’s first female ship master and a pioneering figure in the regional maritime industry, was honoured with the Benchmark for Maritime Industry Excellence Award at The Maritime Standard (TMS) Awards 2025, the sector’s leading awards event. The accolade recognises her remarkable leadership, dedication to excellence and relentless advocacy for women empowerment within the maritime industry.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the prestigious event was held on October 29, 2025, at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai. The event attracted over 1000 senior executives, decision-makers and industry leaders, from from across the Middle East, India, and beyond.

Captain Sahar Rasti said: “I am delighted to be honoured with this award, which is more than a personal achievement, but a symbol of what Emirati women can attain when given equal opportunities to lead and thrive. Our nation has always served as a beacon of progress, and I hope this award inspires young women to courageously pursue their passion in the maritime world.”

Captain Rasti’s achievement marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s continuous efforts to promote diversity and inclusion across all sectors. As the first Emirati woman to captain a ship, her achievements signify the UAE’s long-term vision to nurture local talent, foster sustainability and position the UAE as a global leader in maritime innovation.

The Maritime Standard Awards 2025 celebrated excellence across 25 categories, including shipping, logistics, ship repair, offshore services, marine technology, and related fields. The event was hosted by Yalda Hakim, renowned international correspondent and documentary filmmaker, and Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of Adnoc Logistics and Services, delivered the keynote address highlighting the UAE’s robust leadership in advancing sustainable and technologically driven maritime practices.

Trevor Pereira, managing director of The Maritime Standard, said: “These awards not only celebrate success, but also aim to encourage excellence. In line with this goal, at this year’s event we identified innovative concepts, promising initiatives and outstanding performance standards. As the region continues to expand its maritime infrastructure and digital port systems, with significant developments across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent, events like The Maritime Standard Awards play a key role in reinforcing its position as a global leader in shipping and maritime.”

Over the past 12 years, The Maritime Standard Awards has reinforced its reputation as one of the most prestigious annual gatherings within the global maritime calendar by recognising excellence and promoting a more resilient and sustainable future of maritime. Captain Sahar Rasti’s achievement embodies this mission, reflecting that the UAE’s maritime future is being shaped by leaders of remarkable talent, resilience, and vision.