UAE’s first digitally-enabled private wealth management platform, Vault, to redefine investment practices in the region

Recognising the prevalent challenges faced by clients, Vault's founders leveraged their industry experience to address key issues and reshape the investment landscape.
"In the region, many clients were receiving inconsistent financial advice and being mis-sold investment products that did not align with their long-term objectives. For example, the whole of life insurance plans are sold as investments or individual high-yield bonds are sold as capital-guaranteed investments. Another common problem was that clients would be sold an investment by an advisor and rarely hear from them again," explained Sami Abdul-Hadi, co-founder and chief product officer at Vault.
With a population of eight million adults, the UAE possesses total wealth exceeding $1 trillion, with financial assets accounting for 63.4 per cent of this amount. Furthermore, 9.6 per cent of adults possess over $100,000, with an average wealth per person of approximately $122,841. In context, around 177,000 individuals can be classified as USD millionaires. However, the prevailing trend in the UAE is to hold the majority of financial wealth in cash, while the US sees over 80 per cent of financial wealth actively invested. This is primarily due to a lack of awareness and understanding regarding effective investment allocation.
Having obtained a regulatory license from the strictest and most stringent regulator in Abu Dhabi Global Markets, Vault aims to solve these problems by fostering lasting relationships and helping individuals secure their financial future.
Vault's investment philosophy revolves around generating a natural yield from a diversified range of income-generating assets, prioritising long-term preservation, mitigating risks through diversification, and capitalising on global opportunities to maximise investment outcomes.
In addition to advising clients on long-term diversification strategies, Vault offers exclusive access to thematic and private investments such as venture capital, artificial intelligence, and private real estate. With minimums as low as $60,000 in private opportunities, Vault seeks to democratise asset classes traditionally accessible only to ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Furthermore, besides providing a passive monthly income, Vault offers the opportunity to earn 4.53 per cent APY interest on cash, more than five times the average offered by banks in the UAE, without any lock-in periods.
As part of Vault's commitment to providing personalised support to each individual client, the platform remains invite-only. Upon joining the waitlist, advisors arrange a 30-minute discovery call to ensure Vault is the right fit for each individual's investment goals. With a transparent approach that prioritises clients' best interests, both in incentives and practices, Vault brings clients the best of both worlds: personalised advice and a suite of exclusive investment opportunities.
For more information about Vault and to join the waitlist, please visit https://www.vaultwealth.com
