UAE’s 40 educational institutions gear up for GETEX 2023

The Middle East education market is anticipated to reach $175 billion by 2027

Published: Mon 27 Mar 2023, 2:48 PM

The Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX) Spring 2023, UAE's top exhibition for education and student recruitment, gears up to offer new opportunities in the education sector with participation of close to 200 global, regional and local educational institutions. The event is set to offer stakeholders an unparalleled chance to delve into the thriving education market and to provide attendees with a platform to widen their network and stay updated with the latest industry trends.

During this year's GETEX, 40 international universities are set to make their debut in the Middle East, with several intending to develop a regional network with agents and other educational organisations in addition to actively recruiting students for their 2023/2024 academic year. Furthermore, students will have the opportunity to explore and can further gain insightful information on a wide range of academic and job-oriented disciplines including business, finance, IT, engineering, healthcare, aviation, technology and culinary arts among others.

This edition will further introduce new ‘Industry-Academia Bridge Program’ to boost partnerships between government, industry and academia to build a sustainable future for the sector. The segment, hosted by Unipreneur Inc. will feature a variety of programmes including special sessions and panel discussions which will aid to analyse the ways, means and need to develop Academia, empower faculty and students, produce graduates that meet the requirements of the job market, make educational institutes sustainability impact centres and contribute to UAE’s talent, employment and economic development efforts.

Additionally, GETEX Spring 2023 will also include activities and workshops on artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. The event will include programmes on data science with python and computer vision and will also include quiz competitions. The fourth season of ‘Innovathon’ will also be held on the sidelines of the event, powered by Brainy & Bright.

The GETEX Spring 2023 will serve as an ideal platform for global education and education service providers to explore the Middle East region’s rapidly expanding education industry, network with local partners and demonstrate their solutions to the world’s fastest growing education market. According to industry reports, the educational market of the region is anticipated to grow at a significant rate to reach a market size of $175 billion by 2027. The K-12 sector is also receiving increased support from international investors as the policy landscape becomes more favourable for outside involvement.

GETEX Spring 2023, will facilitate the meeting between 15,000 to 20,000 students of all age groups and backgrounds with an extremely diverse range of educational institutions from across 26 countries. Furthermore, the event will also feature various interactive sessions, seminars, and workshops designed to help students navigate the education landscape and plan their academic futures.