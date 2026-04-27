UAE–Japan educational ties: MEXT scholarship for Emirati talent

Educational cooperation between the UAE and Japan has developed steadily, providing opportunities for academic exchange and human resource development. This cooperation has been strengthened since the 2013 joint statement between then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which identified education and people-to-people exchange as key pillars of bilateral relations.

Within this framework, Japanese universities continue to host students from the UAE across a range of disciplines. At the same time, interest in Japanese language and culture has been expanding in the UAE, including through programs introduced at universities and secondary schools, contributing to deeper mutual understanding.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) of Japan administers a scholarship program that has supported students from the UAE since its introduction in the country in 1990.

The first Emirati scholar traveled to Japan in 1991, and since then the program has contributed to the development of academic, cultural, and professional ties between the two countries.

Applications for the MEXT scholarship for 2027 are currently open. The programme covers undergraduate and research-level studies.

Further information on eligibility and application procedures is available on the official website and social media channels of the Embassy of Japan.