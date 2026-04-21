UAE–Antigua direct flights announced for 2027; Ambassador Theon Ali appointed deputy chairman of working committee

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has established a national Working Committee to prepare for inaugural direct flights between the UAE and Antigua, scheduled to begin in 2027, with onward connections to other Caribbean islands. The initiative marks a significant step in strengthening aviation and investment ties between the UAE and the Eastern Caribbean.

The Committee is chaired by Henry Charles Fernandez, Antigua's Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment. Theon Ali has been appointed as deputy chairman, responsible for coordination, stakeholder engagement, and alignment of aviation logistics with investment objectives.

"This direct corridor connects the UAE and the Gulf to the Eastern Caribbean, not through London or New York, but through shared ambition. We are cutting flight hours in half and removing the final barrier to investment, tourism, and synergy," said Theon Ali.

For travelers and investors based in the UAE, the proposed direct route would eliminate multi-leg journeys via European or North American hubs such as London, Paris, New York, or Toronto, which currently add four to twelve hours of travel time. A non-stop UAE–Antigua flight would reduce total journey time to approximately 13–14 hours, making the Caribbean far more accessible for Gulf-based travelers.

Currently, fewer than 30,000 Gulf visitors travel to the Caribbean annually— a fraction of potential demand. Industry analysts attribute this low figure directly to the absence of direct air links. The UAE–Antigua route therefore represents not merely a new flight, but a market expansion capable of unlocking high-spend tourism.

Beyond tourism, the route carries strategic economic weight. Antigua's Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) already attracts UAE-based high-net-worth individuals, who value visa-free access to over 140 countries. However, the lack of direct connectivity has been cited by investment migration firms as a barrier to closing applications, as prospective citizens often wish to visit before committing. A direct flight would remove this obstacle, allowing investors to conduct due diligence in person with minimal disruption.

Additionally, Antigua is positioning itself as a hub for blockchain, fintech, and digital nomad initiatives — sectors where the UAE has established global leadership. Direct flights would facilitate business delegation exchanges and regulatory cooperation between both jurisdictions.

For travelers: A direct route from the UAE to Antigua home to 365 beaches, English Harbour, and the annual Sailing Week means a week-long Caribbean holiday without overnight layovers or complicated transit arrangements.

For investors: Enhanced access to Antigua's CBI programme (from $100,000 donation or $200,000 real estate purchase), along with tax advantages including no capital gains, inheritance, or worldwide income tax. Direct flights would allow investors to inspect properties and meet local partners in person.

For UAE aviation: Potential partnerships with carriers such as Emirates, Etihad, or flydubai, using wide-body aircraft like the Boeing 777 or Airbus A380. Codeshare agreements with Caribbean airlines could offer onward connections to Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada, and Trinidad.

Ambassador Theon Ali and minister Fernandez are expected to engage with UAE counterparts in the coming months to formalise bilateral air services agreements and explore airline partnerships. The 2027 target allows for regulatory approvals, airport readiness, and commercial negotiations to proceed systematically.

For UAE-based travelers and investors, the Antigua route represents a promising new connection between the Gulf and the Caribbean.