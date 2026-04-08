UAE student launches Kick Connect to open global opportunities for football talent

A 17-year-old UAE student entrepreneur, Nirmay Teckchandani has turned a personal challenge into a solution for others, launching Kick Connect, a football-focused app designed to help young players showcase their skills and connect directly with coaches and scouts around the world.

Developed over the past year, the idea came from a simple reality Nirmay experienced himself. Talent alone is often not enough. Many young players struggle to get noticed without the right connections, opportunities, or resources. Kick Connect was built to change that.

The app gives players a space to share their highlights, take part in football challenges, and build a profile that reflects what they can actually do on the pitch. On the other side, coaches and scouts can easily discover talent through short videos and performance-based insights, making the process faster and more direct.

By removing the need for agents or expensive travel, Kick Connect opens the door for more players to be seen, no matter where they come from. It shifts the focus back to ability, giving young athletes a fairer shot at being discovered.

The journey was supported by the Forward Thinking Mentoring Programme under Arcadia Education, which helps students turn ideas into real, working solutions through guidance and mentorship.

More than just an app, Kick Connect reflects something bigger happening in the UAE. Young people are being encouraged to think differently, take initiative, and build things that matter. With the right support around them, ideas are no longer just ideas, they become real projects with real impact.

Now live, Kick Connect is not just a milestone for Nirmay, but a step forward for young footballers looking for a chance to be seen.