UAE steps into a new era of space leadership with BLINC Space and AlphaX Holding

The UAE is quietly shaping a new chapter in its journey toward the stars. Through a groundbreaking partnership between BLINC Space Limited, led by Mac Malkawi, and AlphaX Holding, chaired by Prabhav Sharma, the nation is moving closer to becoming a world hub for astronaut training, space technology, and innovation.

This initiative positions the UAE among an elite circle that includes the United States, Europe, Russia, and China — as one of the few global centers capable of preparing humans for orbit and deep-space missions.

The collaboration has been strengthened through the strategic role of Brooklyn Julian, Venture Partner at AlphaX Holding, and Oliver Studd, Chairman of Valhalla Network, who helped align the project’s financial, technical, and strategic objectives. Together, they are transforming a shared vision into tangible capability on UAE soil.

"The UAE has done what only a handful of nations have achieved — it has made space part of its national identity," says Prabhav Sharma, whose firm AlphaX Holding focuses on deep-technology investment and global partnerships. "We’re building an ecosystem that merges innovation, science, and investment into something sustainable. This is not just about sending astronauts into space; it’s about creating an environment where the UAE becomes a magnet for global space talent and enterprise."

Under Sharma’s leadership, AlphaX Holding has emerged as a bridge between technology pioneers and capital markets. Its partnership with BLINC Space adds structure and financial depth to a sector expected to reach $1.8 trillion in global value by 2040.

At the heart of this initiative is the Human Spaceflight Training Center — the first private astronaut training facility in the Middle East and the only one licensed in the UAE. The facility will focus on astronaut readiness, space medicine, and analog simulations — essential foundations for future missions to the Moon and beyond.

Over the coming decade, BLINC expects to train more than 250 astronauts, create thousands of specialised jobs, and develop joint research programs with NASA, ESA, and leading universities worldwide.

"Every generation needs its bold step," says Mac Malkawi, Founder and CEO of BLINC Space Limited. "Working with global partners like the Bolden Group and Inter Astra, we’re establishing the UAE’s first comprehensive training and research facility for astronauts. Collaborating with AlphaX brings the commercial and global reach that ensures this vision has both credibility and long-term impact. This is not just a local initiative — it’s a regional and global statement."

Malkawi, who spent more than a decade in astronaut training programs in the United States, is recognised for his expertise in human spaceflight and operational research. His experience now supports the UAE’s growing role in shaping the region’s space future.

Charles F Bolden Jr, Major General USMC (Ret.) and former NASA Administrator, called the partnership “an example of how private enterprise can strengthen national capability in space.”

"The UAE’s move to develop astronaut training and space medicine through private partnerships will help it become a true global contributor to the human spaceflight community."

Dr Jeanette Epps, NASA Astronaut, also welcomed the initiative, adding: "Human spaceflight belongs to every nation that invests in its people. The UAE’s partnership with BLINC and AlphaX opens the door for the next generation of astronauts, engineers, and scientists from this region to prepare for real missions."

Over the past decade, the UAE has made remarkable progress — from launching its first astronaut to the International Space Station, to sending the Hope Probe to Mars, and now to building its own astronaut training ecosystem.

"The UAE doesn’t chase headlines; it builds milestones," says Sharma. "What we’re doing now is laying the foundation for the future — one where space exploration, education, and innovation become part of daily life here. This is the UAE’s quiet revolution, and the world is watching."