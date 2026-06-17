UAE-Sri Lanka Forum draws 225 business leaders and investors to explore new opportunities

Dubai’s role as a global hub connecting businesses, investors and opportunities was once again highlighted as the Sri Lanka Business Council UAE (SLBC UAE) hosted its flagship forum — UAE & Sri Lanka: Strengthening Relationships • Enabling Opportunities, in Dubai recently.

The event, held as part of the council’s 35th anniversary celebrations, attracted 225 participants, significantly exceeding organisers’ original expectations and bringing together one of the most diverse audiences assembled for a bilateral investment forum in recent years.

The gathering included investors, entrepreneurs, CEOs, CFOs, bankers, investment bankers, policymakers and business leaders from multiple nationalities. Also in attendance were representatives from Dubai Chambers, the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, the International Chamber of Commerce UAE Chapter, and more than 15 business councils and business groups operating across the UAE.

A notable feature of the evening was the strong participation of non-Sri Lankan business leaders and decision-makers, reflecting the UAE’s unique ability to connect international investors with emerging opportunities across global markets.

The event was attended by Professor Arusha Cooray, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE; Hanif Yusoof, Presidential Special Envoy for Foreign Investment and Trade Promotion and Governor of Sri Lanka’s Western Province; and Alexi Gunasekara, Consul General of Sri Lanka to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Opening the forum, SLBC UAE chairman Suren Swaminathan paid tribute to the UAE’s remarkable success story and its role as one of the world’s leading centres for trade, finance and international business.

“Having lived and worked in the UAE for more than four decades, I have witnessed one of the most remarkable economic transformations of modern times. The UAE has demonstrated what visionary leadership, innovation and a commitment to excellence can achieve.”

Swaminathan highlighted the country’s ability to bring together more than 200 nationalities in an environment built on opportunity, diversity and mutual respect, creating one of the world’s most attractive destinations for investment and entrepreneurship.

He emphasised that the forum was designed to build bridges between investors, businesses and policymakers while strengthening economic cooperation between the UAE and Sri Lanka.

“We should not ask investors to choose between the UAE and Sri Lanka. We should encourage them to leverage the strengths of both. The UAE is a global hub for trade, logistics and finance, while Sri Lanka offers opportunities as a gateway to South Asia and the wider region.”

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Arusha Cooray highlighted the growing economic relationship between the two countries and encouraged investors to explore opportunities across tourism, hospitality, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, gems and jewellery, and other sectors.

The keynote address was delivered by Governor Hanif Yusoof, who shared his personal journey from humble beginnings to building a successful international business enterprise. He encouraged greater investment engagement and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting investors interested in Sri Lanka.

The programme also featured a presentation by Revan Wickramasuriya, managing director of Colombo Port City, who outlined the project’s vision and investment opportunities. He was joined by Tulsi Aluvihare representing the Port City team, while Aritha Wickramasinghe, chief of staff to Governor Yusoof, supported the governor’s delegation and participation.

The evening concluded with a networking reception and dinner, providing participants with valuable opportunities to establish new relationships and explore future partnerships.

Speaking after the event, Swaminathan noted that the calibre and diversity of the audience demonstrated the strength of the UAE as a platform for international business engagement.

“As we celebrate 35 years of the Sri Lanka Business Council UAE, this forum reaffirmed the important role Dubai continues to play in bringing together investors, business leaders and policymakers from around the world to create meaningful opportunities for growth and collaboration.”