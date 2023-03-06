UAE residents a priority for US golden visa

Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 9:00 AM

Residents of the UAE and neighbouring GCC countries can benefit from priority processing of their US EB-5 golden visas thanks to recent reforms to the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme, the investment migration programme of the US government. The introduction of a new reserved visa category under the EB-5 programme is especially effective for Indian and Chinese nationals who had traditionally been subject to longer wait times given the high number of applications from these nationalities.

Families residing in the region can obtain their US green cards by investing in a qualifying project. A green card unlocks a myriad of benefits for families. The primary benefit is that it allows its holder to permanently live and work in the US and provides a stable and secure path to obtaining US citizenship.

What Is the US golden visa?

The EB-5 programme was implemented by the US Congress in 1990 as a way to boost the US economy through the injection of foreign capital and job creation for US persons. The programme requires an investment of $800,000 in a qualifying government pre-approved real estate project. Compared to other US immigration routes, the EB-5 programme is one of the fastest and easiest ways to obtain a green card. In exchange for the $800,000 investment, a family including spouse and children under 21 years of age are provided with US residency and green cards. The capital investment is returned to the family after approximately five years.

The programme has been successful since its inception because on the one hand it provides an alternative form of financing for US development projects and on the other it provides immigrants a quick way to obtain access to America. Developers are keen on using EB-5 capital given lower interest rates as compared to traditional forms of financing. With respect to prospective immigrants, the programme is an appealing immigration route given that its requirements are not stringent and primarily require that an investor provide proof of the lawfulness of the source of their funds.

Recent reforms to the US golden visa

The EB-5 programme experienced an overhaul with passage of new legislation called the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) in March 2022. RIA implemented a number of key positive changes enhancing the appeal of the programme for prospective immigrants. One such change is the introduction of concurrent filing, allowing investors to live and work in the US while they await the adjudication of their EB-5 applications. Concurrent filing allows investors to have lawful status in the US before they receive their green cards. Another positive change implemented by the RIA is the introduction of a new category of reserved US golden visas called visa set asides, which allows for priority processing of applications leading to shorter wait times.

Whether you are an individual planning on starting your career in the US or a parent intending to send your child to the US for education purposes, having a green card can help you tremendously in getting one step closer to your goals.

Is your H-1B visa in jeopardy by the tech layoffs?

Many skilled workers residing in the US are at risk of deportation given high levels of layoffs in the tech sector. The professionals affected by these tech layoffs are mostly of Indian nationality. Some of these individuals have been residing in the US for decades and would face serious hardship in going back to their own countries. Despite this, they cannot stay in the US without a sponsor and therefore, have 60 days to either find another employer or must leave their homes in the US. Many affected by these layoffs are turning to EB-5. A green card allows them to continue living in the US without having to depend on an employer.

Do you plan on starting your career in the US?

The US is known as the land of opportunities, being host to one of the highest numbers of Fortune 500 companies in the world. Navigating the immigration laws and dealing with extensive paperwork many times averts US employers from hiring international candidates. Therefore, green card holders fare better in the US job market compared to their international counterparts given that employers prefer to avoid the hassles of hiring an international candidate.

Are you sending your kids to the US for education?

A green card unlocks many educational benefits, including but not limited to:

(1) lower tuition fees compared to international students,

(2) higher chances of acceptance into US universities and institutions,

(3) better access to paid internship and research opportunities,

(4) access to government grants and scholarships, and \

(5) greater chances of obtaining employment upon graduation.

Given all of these benefits, many parents are pro-active in obtaining the US golden visa for their children pursuing education in the US.

Do you or a family member require access to top quality healthcare?

As the best hospitals in the world are located in the US, the country offers its residents top quality healthcare. US hospitals are generally well-funded and have world-leading medical innovation and advancement ensuring that patients receive the best care and treatment. Additionally, the top pharmaceutical companies in the world have their headquarters in the US and are successful in developing leading edge technologies and medicines. With the US green card in hand, families can ensure that they have access to world class healthcare.

“The US golden visa can drastically change a family’s life for the better,” says Shai Zamanian, founder and legal director of the American Legal Center, the pre-eminent voice on the US golden visa. “We are proud to serve as active guides to those looking to access America to pursue their dreams.”

